Highlighting the CDC

Teresa Sneed, Child Development Center assistant director, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Oct. 17, 2024. CDC assistant directors are the first ones to arrive and the last ones to leave the facility every day, ensuring all requirements are met to provide quality care for families assigned to Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)