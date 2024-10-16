Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 23, 2024) Medical staff with King Hamad University Hospital care for an air patient during a medical evacuation subject matter expert exchange involving U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, Bahrain Defense Force, Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigades emergency resuscitative surgical system, and King Hamad University Hospital personnel. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)