U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 23, 2024) A first responder with King Hamad University Hospital participates in an air medical evacuation subject matter expert exchange involving U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, Bahrain Defense Force, Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigades emergency resuscitative surgical system, and King Hamad University Hospital personnel. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 02:37
|Photo ID:
|8708115
|VIRIN:
|240923-M-IU565-1484
|Resolution:
|3534x2067
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.