Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital

    BAHRAIN

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 23, 2024) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk approaches during an air medical evacuation subject matter expert exchange involving U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, Bahrain Defense Force, Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigades emergency resuscitative surgical system, and King Hamad University Hospital personnel. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 02:36
    Photo ID: 8708132
    VIRIN: 240923-M-IU565-9928
    Resolution: 3517x2081
    Size: 688.94 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital
    Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital
    Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital
    Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital
    Air MEDEVAC drill at King Hamad University Hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    HADR
    NAVCENT
    Air MEDEVAC
    ERSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download