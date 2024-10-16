Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule [Image 3 of 3]

    141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    141st Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen place the top seal on a time capsule from the 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., October 18, 2024. The time capsule is meant to be reopened in 25 years and contains historical items from the wing's 100th Anniversary.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 01:57
    Photo ID: 8708111
    VIRIN: 241018-F-EV844-6771
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 22.93 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Spokane
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Washington
    141 ARW

