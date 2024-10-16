Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule [Image 2 of 3]

    141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Col. James McGovern, 141st Air Refueling Wing Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Steven Webster, 141st Air Refueling Wing Senior Enlisted Leader, place the time capsule box into the element proof container October 18, 2024 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. The time capsule contained a collection of 141 Air Refueling Wing mementos to be opened in 25 years.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 01:57
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, 141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Spokane
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Washington
    141 ARW

