141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule

(L-R) Col. James McGovern, 141st Air Refueling Wing Commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kellie Barton, 141st Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader, Airman Basic Sierra Burke, 141st Air Refueling Wing, Airman 1st Class Martha Baxter, 141 Operations Support Squadron, Airman 1st Class Jesus Hernandez, 141st Maintenance Operations Flight, Airman First Class Miranda Berg 141 Maintenance Operations Flight, Airman First Class Kelly, 141st Mission Support Group and Chief Master Sgt. Steven Webster, 141st Air Refueling Wing Senior Enlisted Leader pose for a photo with the additions from each of the groups October 18, 2024 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Each group submitted a young Airman to place their groups offering into the time capsule in the hope that they will be there to help open it in 25 years.