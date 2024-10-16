Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule [Image 1 of 3]

    141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    (L-R) Col. James McGovern, 141st Air Refueling Wing Commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kellie Barton, 141st Medical Group Senior Enlisted Leader, Airman Basic Sierra Burke, 141st Air Refueling Wing, Airman 1st Class Martha Baxter, 141 Operations Support Squadron, Airman 1st Class Jesus Hernandez, 141st Maintenance Operations Flight, Airman First Class Miranda Berg 141 Maintenance Operations Flight, Airman First Class Kelly, 141st Mission Support Group and Chief Master Sgt. Steven Webster, 141st Air Refueling Wing Senior Enlisted Leader pose for a photo with the additions from each of the groups October 18, 2024 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. Each group submitted a young Airman to place their groups offering into the time capsule in the hope that they will be there to help open it in 25 years.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 01:57
    Photo ID: 8708109
    VIRIN: 241018-F-EV844-5594
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, 141st Air Refueling Wing buries time capsule [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Routine

    Air National Guard
    141 ARW
    100 Years of Aviation Excellence

