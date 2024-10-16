403rd Mission Support Group hosts active duty counterparts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the 403rd Mission Support Group and the 81st Mission Support Group gather for an immersion tour of the 41st Aerial Port Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base Miss., Oct. 17, 2024. Lt. Col. Lisa Breal, 403rd Mission Support Group commander, hosted commanders and senior enlisted leaders from the 81st MSG for a tour of the 403rd MSG to provide insight about the Air Force Reserve and the 403rd WG’s capabilities. The wing provides aeromedical evacuation, tactical airlift and airdrop, weather reconnaissance, and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)