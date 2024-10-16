Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Mission Support Group hosts active duty counterparts

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing

    Leadership from the 403rd Mission Support Group and the 81st Mission Support Group gather for an immersion tour of the 41st Aerial Port Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base Miss., Oct. 17, 2024. Lt. Col. Lisa Breal, 403rd Mission Support Group commander, hosted commanders and senior enlisted leaders from the 81st MSG for a tour of the 403rd MSG to provide insight about the Air Force Reserve and the 403rd WG’s capabilities. The wing provides aeromedical evacuation, tactical airlift and airdrop, weather reconnaissance, and agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 09:22
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, 403rd Mission Support Group hosts active duty counterparts [Image 3 of 3], by Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

