241019-N-PG545-1372, McKees Rocks, Pa. (October 19, 2024) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes poses for a photo with former U.S. Navy Band Commanding Officer, retired Lt. Cmdr. John Pastin, following a Navy Band Commodores concert in McKees Rocks. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 22:59
|Photo ID:
|8707180
|VIRIN:
|241019-N-PG545-1372
|Resolution:
|5327x3544
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|MCKEES ROCKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in McKees Rocks [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.