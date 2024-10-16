U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in McKees Rocks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241019-N-PG545-1372, McKees Rocks, Pa. (October 19, 2024) Chief Musician Jonathan Barnes poses for a photo with former U.S. Navy Band Commanding Officer, retired Lt. Cmdr. John Pastin, following a Navy Band Commodores concert in McKees Rocks. During their 23-day tour, the Commodores performed 15 public concerts and 6 school concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, connecting audiences with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)