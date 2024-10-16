241019-N-PG545-1359, McKees Rocks, Pa. (October 19, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Montour in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. The Navy Band Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in McKees Rocks [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.