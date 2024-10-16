U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in McKees Rocks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241019-N-PG545-1359, McKees Rocks, Pa. (October 19, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at Montour in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. The Navy Band Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)