U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in McKees Rocks

241019-N-PG545-1115, McKees Rocks, Pa. (October 19, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Robert Holmes, from McLean, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Montour High School in McKees Rocks during the group's national tour. The Navy Band Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)