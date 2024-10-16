Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in McKees Rocks [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in McKees Rocks

    MCKEES ROCKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    241019-N-PG545-1115, McKees Rocks, Pa. (October 19, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Robert Holmes, from McLean, Virginia, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Montour High School in McKees Rocks during the group's national tour. The Navy Band Commodores performed 21 concerts throughout Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut, including public and school concerts, connecting audiences to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 22:59
    Location: MCKEES ROCKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform in McKees Rocks [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jazz
    navy band
    education
    music
    concert

