    USS George Washington Steams in the Pacific Ocean [Image 7 of 9]

    USS George Washington Steams in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) steams in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 18, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 22:18
    Photo ID: 8707118
    VIRIN: 241018-N-CU716-1947
    Resolution: 4733x2662
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    FDNF
    CVN73
    Forward Deployed Naval Forces
    AWS
    USSGW

