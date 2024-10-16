USS George Washington conducts flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Colten Roberts, from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, scans the horizon during flight in an MH-60S Seahawk while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 18, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)