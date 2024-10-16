COL (P) Gregory Glasow Takes Command of the 98th Training Division (IET)

Col. (promotable) Gregory C. Glasow, a Glendale, Arizona resident, receives the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training) colors from Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III, Commanding General of the 108th Training Command (IET), during a Change of Command Ceremony in Marshall Auditorium, located on Fort Moore, Georgia, October 19, 2024.
The 98th Training Division (IET) is a U.S. Army Reserve Division headquartered at Fort Moore, Georgia and includes more than 2000 Soldiers across the United States.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 19:18
|Photo ID:
|8707095
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-ZG886-3460
|Resolution:
|4884x3256
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
