Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COL (P) Gregory Glasow Takes Command of the 98th Training Division (IET) [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COL (P) Gregory Glasow Takes Command of the 98th Training Division (IET)

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Col. (promotable) Gregory C. Glasow, a Glendale, Arizona resident, receives the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training) colors from Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III, Commanding General of the 108th Training Command (IET), during a Change of Command Ceremony in Marshall Auditorium, located on Fort Moore, Georgia, October 19, 2024.

    The 98th Training Division (IET) is a U.S. Army Reserve Division headquartered at Fort Moore, Georgia and includes more than 2000 Soldiers across the United States.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 19:18
    Photo ID: 8707095
    VIRIN: 241019-A-ZG886-3460
    Resolution: 4884x3256
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: GLENDALE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL (P) Gregory Glasow Takes Command of the 98th Training Division (IET) [Image 6 of 6], by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Milton, Wisconsin Soldier Promoted to Two-Star General
    Promoted to Two-Star General by Family
    Maj. Gen. David Samuelsen Relinquishes Command of the 98th Training Division
    98th Training Division Hosts Change of Command Ceremony
    Son Administers Oath of Office to his Two-Star General Father
    COL (P) Gregory Glasow Takes Command of the 98th Training Division (IET)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    98th Training Division Hosts Two-Star Promotion, Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAR
    Change of Command
    Gregory Glasow
    William Dyer III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download