COL (P) Gregory Glasow Takes Command of the 98th Training Division (IET)

Col. (promotable) Gregory C. Glasow, a Glendale, Arizona resident, receives the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training) colors from Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III, Commanding General of the 108th Training Command (IET), during a Change of Command Ceremony in Marshall Auditorium, located on Fort Moore, Georgia, October 19, 2024.



The 98th Training Division (IET) is a U.S. Army Reserve Division headquartered at Fort Moore, Georgia and includes more than 2000 Soldiers across the United States.