Son Administers Oath of Office to his Two-Star General Father

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wisconsin Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Nathan Samuelsen administers the Oath of Office to his father, U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. David M. Samuelsen, during a Promotion Ceremony in Marshall Auditorium, located on Fort Moore, Georgia, October 19, 2024.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Justin Escourse)