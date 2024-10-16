Wisconsin Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Nathan Samuelsen administers the Oath of Office to his father, U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. David M. Samuelsen, during a Promotion Ceremony in Marshall Auditorium, located on Fort Moore, Georgia, October 19, 2024.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Justin Escourse)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 19:18
|Photo ID:
|8707082
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-CD361-1008
|Resolution:
|4909x3044
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|MILTON, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Son Administers Oath of Office to his Two-Star General Father [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
98th Training Division Hosts Two-Star Promotion, Change of Command
No keywords found.