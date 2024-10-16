Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Wisconsin Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Nathan Samuelsen administers the Oath of Office to his father, U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. David M. Samuelsen, during a Promotion Ceremony in Marshall Auditorium, located on Fort Moore, Georgia, October 19, 2024.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Justin Escourse)

    This work, Son Administers Oath of Office to his Two-Star General Father [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

