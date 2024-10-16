98th Training Division Hosts Two-Star Promotion, Change of Command

Fort Moore, Georgia -- Brig. Gen. David M. Samuelsen, Commanding General of the 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training), was promoted to major general in Marshall Auditorium on October 19, 2024. Immediately following the promotion ceremony, Samuelsen relinquished command of the U.S. Army Reserve Division to Col. (promotable) Gregory C. Glasow.



Samuelsen, a Milton, Wisconsin resident, took command of the Division two and half years ago, shortly after the COVID-restricted training environment. With more than 2000 Soldiers spread across the United States, the 98th had a challenging and critical mission, according to Samuelsen.



The Division supported training at Fort Moore, Fort Jackson and Cadet Summer Camps, as well as provided drill sergeant support to the Chaplain Basic Officer Leadership Course. The conclusion of Task Force Marshall that ensured thousands of U.S. Navy personnel were trained on ground combat skills was also a vital 98th accomplishment. Overall, it was the team of 98th Soldiers who made the success, said Samuelsen whose next assignment will be commanding the 108th Training Command (IET).



“I am proud to say that the 98th stood ready and the team exceeded standards, as they always do. The spirit of selfless service is alive and well in this Division and all of our brigades.”



The success of the Division is clear and something that deserves mentioning, said Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer III, Commanding General of the 108th Training Command (IET).



“The past 30 months have been a wildly successful tenure for this command team. We owe them an immense debt of gratitude. There is no question that the 98th Division, which was not broken 30 months ago… has materially improved. And there is no doubt that because of the material improvement in the Division, over that period of time – not just the 108th Training Command, not just the Army Reserve, but the entire Army is better prepared to meet its mission, no matter what the world throws at us. And that, is a tremendous credit to [Maj.] Gen. Samuelsen and Command Sgt. Maj. [Todd] Kaim, now Command Sgt. Maj. [James] Lamberson, and their entire command team, Soldiers and civilians throughout the command.”



However, Dyer, an Atlanta, Georgia native, said the success of the Division just might make the incoming commander a bit uneasy.



“At this point, if I am Col. Promotable Glasow, soon-to-be Brig. Gen. Glasow, I am sitting there thinking, OK…what is there to improve upon?”



Like any new commander, the answers are yet to be found, and Dyer stated that Glasow is the perfect choice to lead the Division to the next level since he did not grow up in the 108th Training Command footprint.



“The value of that is that he is not coming into this job, he’s not coming into this command with a preconceived idea of what’s right or wrong.”



Dyer said he looked at Glasow’s diversity and success of prior assignments to ensure he was the right fit.



“A senior leader of his caliber, soon to join the ranks of general officers, understands that at this level, the level of general officer leadership, it is not about being a subject matter expert. It’s about knowing and being able to operate within the realms of leadership.”



Great leaders are humble, listen before they talk, and care for their Soldiers, and all of that describes Glasow, according to Dyer.



Samuelsen agreed with Dyer that Glasow’s record, reputation and leadership skills would be able to take the Division to the next level of success.



“Positions of greater responsibility find respected Soldiers with great potential, and that’s why Greg is here.”



Glasow, a Glendale, Arizona resident, comes to the 98th Training Division (IET) from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command in Los Alamitos, California where he served as the Chief of Staff.



While getting familiar with the Iroquois Division and its three brigades, Glasow said he’s only seen excellence and effort from the Soldiers across the footprint.



“I have nothing but impressed with your professionalism and dedication to our Nation. I look forward to being a part of the team.

