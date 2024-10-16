Waters salutes Governor after becoming Adjutant General

Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters salutes Nevada Gov. Joseph Lombardo after becoming the state's Adjutant General on Oct. 19, 2024, in Reno, Nevada. Waters is the first Soldier to lead the Nevada Guard since 1983.
Waters succeeds Berry as Adjutant General, becomes 1st Soldier in more than 4 decades to lead Nevada National Guard
