Waters succeeds Berry as Nev. Adjutant General

Incoming Adjutant General Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, left, takes time for a photo with Margo Berry, center, and outgoing Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry on Oct. 19 in Reno, Nev., after Margo Berry received a State Commendation Award for her support of the military.
Waters succeeds Berry as Adjutant General, becomes 1st Soldier in more than 4 decades to lead Nevada National Guard
