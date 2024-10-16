Waters succeeds Berry as Nev. Adjutant General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incoming Adjutant General Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, left, takes time for a photo with Margo Berry, center, and outgoing Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry on Oct. 19 in Reno, Nev., after Margo Berry received a State Commendation Award for her support of the military.