    Waters succeeds Berry as Nev. Adjutant General

    Waters succeeds Berry as Nev. Adjutant General

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Incoming Adjutant General Brig. Gen. D. Rodger Waters, left, takes time for a photo with Margo Berry, center, and outgoing Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry on Oct. 19 in Reno, Nev., after Margo Berry received a State Commendation Award for her support of the military.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 19:16
    Photo ID: 8707078
    VIRIN: 241019-Z-BB070-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.7 MB
    RENO, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: RENO, NEVADA, US
    Waters succeeds Berry as Nev. Adjutant General
    Berry passes guidon to Gov. Lombardo
    Waters salutes Governor after becoming Adjutant General
    Waters salutes crowd after becoming Adjutant General

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Waters succeeds Berry as Adjutant General, becomes 1st Soldier in more than 4 decades to lead Nevada National Guard

    National Guard Bureau

    Nevada National Guard
    Margo Berry

