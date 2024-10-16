Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Berry passes guidon to Gov. Lombardo [Image 2 of 4]

    Berry passes guidon to Gov. Lombardo

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    On his final day as Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry forwards the Nevada Guard guidon to Gov. Joseph Lombardo while Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Cameron Pieters looks on. Berry was the Adjutant General from 2019-2024.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 19:16
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US
