    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command [Image 13 of 17]

    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command

    WHITEHALL, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Graves 

    643rd Regional Support Group

    Capt. Kevin Booker, incoming commander of he Headquarters and Headquarters Command, 643rd Regional Support Group, addresses the formation during a change of command ceremony in Whitehall, OH on October 19th, 2024. The Change of Command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition dating back to the 18th Century.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 17:49
    Photo ID: 8706999
    VIRIN: 241019-A-Aj198-3783
    Resolution: 5696x3797
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: WHITEHALL, OHIO, US
