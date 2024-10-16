643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Joshua Daniels, outgoing commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Command, 643rd Regional Support Group, addresses the formation during a hange of command cermony in Whitehall, OH on October 19th, 2024. The Change of Command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition dating back to the 18th Century.