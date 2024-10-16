Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command [Image 9 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command

    WHITEHALL, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Graves 

    643rd Regional Support Group

    Incoming commander of the 643rd RSG, HHC Capt. Kevin Booker receives the guidon during a change of command cermony in Whitehall, OH on October 19th, 2024. The Change of Command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition dating back to the 18th Century.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 17:49
    Photo ID: 8706994
    VIRIN: 241019-A-Aj198-3173
    Resolution: 5744x3829
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: WHITEHALL, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command [Image 17 of 17], by SSG David Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command
    643rd Regional Support Group Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    command
    RSG
    643rd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download