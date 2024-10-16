Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA on the Ground in Lake Lure, NC

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Lake Lure, N.C. (Oct. 18, 2024) - FEMA operations continue in Lake Lure, North Carolina on Friday, October 18, 2024. FEMA photo by Madeleine Cook

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 13:18
    Photo ID: 8706766
    VIRIN: 241018-O-RP039-9439
    Resolution: 4868x3245
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA on the Ground in Lake Lure, NC [Image 16 of 16], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

