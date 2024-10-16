Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Removes Debris in Western NC [Image 11 of 16]

    U.S. Army Removes Debris in Western NC

    CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Chimney Rock, N.C. (Oct. 18, 2024) - U.S. Army Soldiers of the 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment remove debris from the riverside of Chimney Rock, N.C. on Friday, October 18, 2024. FEMA photo by Madeleine Cook

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 13:18
    Photo ID: 8706769
    VIRIN: 241018-O-RP039-3364
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
