Date Taken: 10.17.2024 Date Posted: 10.19.2024 13:19 Photo ID: 8706763 VIRIN: 241018-O-RP039-8300 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 3.65 MB Location: CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Removes Debris in Western NC [Image 16 of 16], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.