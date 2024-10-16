USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241003-N-AY869-1098 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 3, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Natalie Frio poses for a photo while on roving watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), October 3. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)