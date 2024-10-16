Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    241003-N-AY869-1039 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 3, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Gabriel Vensor (center) mans a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 3. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 01:12
    Photo ID: 8706415
    VIRIN: 241003-N-AY869-1039
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor [Image 11 of 11], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor
    USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C6F
    USS Cole
    DDG 67

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download