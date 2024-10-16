USS Cole Stations Sea-and-Anchor

241003-N-AY869-1028 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 3, 2024) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class John M. Schroeder stands small craft action team watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 3. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 01:12
|Photo ID:
|8706412
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-AY869-1028
|Resolution:
|3526x5289
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
