Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Nolan, Washington Air National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, hugs Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Commander, Washington Air National Guard after completing his reenlistment in front of the flagship aircraft of the 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. October 18, 2024. Chief Nolan acknowledged that this was a very special enlistment as it will more than likely be the last one he has the privilege of completing.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 23:55
|Photo ID:
|8706408
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-EV844-6396
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
This work, Washington State Senior Enlisted Leader's Final Enlistment [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Brown