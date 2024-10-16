Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington State Senior Enlisted Leader's Final Enlistment [Image 1 of 4]

    Washington State Senior Enlisted Leader's Final Enlistment

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Nolan, Washington Air National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, salutes Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Commander, Washington Air National Guard after reenlisting in front of the flagship aircraft of the 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. October 18, 2024. Chief Nolan acknowledged that this was a very special enlistment as it will more than likely be the last one he has the privilege of completing.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 23:55
    Photo ID: 8706405
    VIRIN: 241018-F-EV844-9254
    Resolution: 2848x1969
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Washington State Senior Enlisted Leader's Final Enlistment [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Enlistment
    Washington Air National Guard
    Senior Enlisted Leader
    141st Air Refueling Wing

