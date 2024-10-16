Washington State Senior Enlisted Leader's Final Enlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Nolan, Washington Air National Guard Senior Enlisted Leader, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Commander, Washington Air National Guard after completing his reenlistment in front of the flagship aircraft of the 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash. October 18, 2024. Chief Nolan acknowledged that this was a very special enlistment as it will more than likely be the last one he has the privilege of completing.