Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

    SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) pose for a group photo during a tour of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, Oct. 17, 2024. During the tour, Sailors learned about Ronald Reagan’s legacy as well as the opportunity to pay their respects at his memorial site. USS Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 22:48
    Photo ID: 8706367
    VIRIN: 241017-N-UF592-1126
    Resolution: 2135x1420
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Ronald Reagan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Presidential Library
    Reagan Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download