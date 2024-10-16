USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steve Caplan, a museum docent, leads a group of Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a tour of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, Oct. 17, 2024. During the tour, Sailors learned about Ronald Reagan’s legacy as well as the opportunity to pay their respects at his memorial site. USS Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)