Coast Guard, partners, good Samaritan rescue missing 17-year-old kayaker off Honolulu

Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, thanks first responders for their rescue of a 17-year-old kayaker during a press conference at the Honolulu Fire Department in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. The Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, Honolulu Airport Fire Rescue, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, and off-duty lifeguard Noland Keaulana worked together to rescue the teenager after he went missing at sea for nearly 12 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)