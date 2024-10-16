Coast Guard, partners, good Samaritan rescue missing 17-year-old kayaker off Honolulu

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, thanks first responders for their rescue of a 17-year-old kayaker during a press conference at the Honolulu Fire Department in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. The Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, Honolulu Airport Fire Rescue, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, and off-duty lifeguard Noland Keaulana worked together to rescue the teenager after he went missing at sea for nearly 12 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 21:20
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
