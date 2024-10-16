Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners, good Samaritan rescue missing 17-year-old kayaker off Honolulu [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard, partners, good Samaritan rescue missing 17-year-old kayaker off Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Kurt Lager, acting director of the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, Noland Keaulana, lifeguard with the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Iannarone, chief of enforcement, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, and Jason Samala, deputy fire chief, Honolulu Fire Department, make shaka gestures after a press conference at Honolulu Fire Department in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. Agency representatives discussed their joint rescue of a 17-year-old kayaker who got separated from his group one-half mile offshore Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort and was missing at sea for almost 12 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 21:20
    Photo ID: 8706318
    VIRIN: 241017-G-PA286-1003
    Resolution: 6224x4672
    Size: 34.15 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
