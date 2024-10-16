Coast Guard, partners, good Samaritan rescue missing 17-year-old kayaker off Honolulu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kurt Lager, acting director of the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, Noland Keaulana, lifeguard with the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Iannarone, chief of enforcement, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, and Jason Samala, deputy fire chief, Honolulu Fire Department, pose for a photo after a press conference at Honolulu Fire Department in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. Agency representatives discussed their joint rescue of a 17-year-old kayaker who got separated from his group one-half mile offshore Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort and was missing at sea for almost 12 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)