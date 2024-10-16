Coast Guard, partners, good Samaritan rescue missing 17-year-old kayaker off Honolulu

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Iannarone, search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, describes the rescue of a missing 17-year-old kayaker during a press conference at the Honolulu Fire Department in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers point located the missing teenager and directed a good Samaritan, an off-duty Honolulu Ocean Safety Department lifeguard, to the boy’s position. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 21:20
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
