Coast Guard, partners, good Samaritan rescue missing 17-year-old kayaker off Honolulu

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Iannarone, search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, describes the rescue of a missing 17-year-old kayaker during a press conference at the Honolulu Fire Department in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers point located the missing teenager and directed a good Samaritan, an off-duty Honolulu Ocean Safety Department lifeguard, to the boy’s position. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson)