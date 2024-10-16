Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB hosts Leadership Immersion Course [Image 3 of 3]

    Travis AFB hosts Leadership Immersion Course

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses squadron leadership and spouses during a Squadron Leadership Immersion Course at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The course was tailored specifically to address the unique challenges and mission priorities of Team Travis and built upon the Air Mobility Command Squadron Commander Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

