Travis hosts Leadership Immersion Course

Kristen Johnson, spouse of U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses squadron leadership and spouses during a Squadron Leadership Immersion Course at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The course was tailored specifically to address the unique challenges and mission priorities of Team Travis and built upon the Air Mobility Command Squadron Commander Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 18:45
|Photo ID:
|8706205
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-OY799-1100
|Resolution:
|6297x3542
|Size:
|20.83 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Travis AFB hosts Squadron Leadership Immersion Course
