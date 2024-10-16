Travis hosts Leadership Immersion Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kristen Johnson, spouse of U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses squadron leadership and spouses during a Squadron Leadership Immersion Course at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The course was tailored specifically to address the unique challenges and mission priorities of Team Travis and built upon the Air Mobility Command Squadron Commander Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)