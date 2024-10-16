Travis AFB hosts Squadron Leadership Immersion Course

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses squadron...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, addresses squadron leadership and spouses during a Squadron Leadership Immersion Course at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 7, 2024. The course was tailored specifically to address the unique challenges and mission priorities of Team Travis and built upon the Air Mobility Command Squadron Commander Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th AMW command chief, hosted a Squadron Leadership Immersion Course, Oct. 7.



The course was tailored specifically to address the unique challenges and mission priorities of Team Travis and built upon the Air Mobility Command Squadron Commander Course. It was designed for newly appointed squadron commanders and senior enlisted leaders, but also served as a valuable tool for leaders entering their second year.



Additionally, spouses were encouraged to attend the Spouse Immersion Course, held concurrently with the leadership sessions. This program ensured that both leadership and their families were fully equipped with the tools, knowledge and resources necessary to thrive during their time in command.



“From what I gathered, squadron leadership found this course to be highly beneficial for new commanders, but it also proved to be useful for established leadership who wanted to stay informed about new developments in the field and the priorities of the new wing commander,” said Maj. Inara Xie, 60th Medical Group practice manager and course organizer. “I also saw great potential for this course to serve as an initial and annual training opportunity for squadron key spouses.”



According to Xie, localized leadership courses are of the utmost importance, as they provide unit leaders with the opportunity to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to lead effectively under new wing leadership.



“I found the course to be an excellent opportunity for base leadership to come together and align with the perspectives and strategic direction of the 60th AMW and 18th Air Force leadership,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Villanueva, 6th Aerial Refueling Squadron senior enlisted leader, who participated in the SLIC.



Overall, localized leadership courses are critical in developing the next generation of effective and impactful squadron leaders, shared Xie. It fosters a sense of community and collaboration among participants as they work together to address shared challenges and opportunities and execute the mission and priorities set forth by wing leadership.