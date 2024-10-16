249th Navy’s Birthday onboard USS Essex

Cmdr. Jeffery Parks and Yeoman Seaman Recruit Nyshanti Ayers, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepare to cut a cake during a celebration of the Navy’s 249th birthday, Oct. 15, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)
