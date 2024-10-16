Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Navy’s Birthday onboard USS Essex [Image 2 of 3]

    249th Navy’s Birthday onboard USS Essex

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emmanuel Mathews 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Sailors on the mess decks during the 249th Navy birthday celebration, Oct. 15, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 18:30
    VIRIN: 241015-N-EY279-1026
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

