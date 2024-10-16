249th Navy’s Birthday onboard USS Essex

Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Sailors on the mess decks during the 249th Navy birthday celebration, Oct. 15, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8706202
|VIRIN:
|241015-N-EY279-1026
|Resolution:
|5568x2641
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
