249th Navy’s Birthday onboard USS Essex

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), recite the Sailors creed on the mess decks during the 249th Navy birthday celebration, Oct. 15, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)