USS Harpers Ferry returns home after Indo-Pacific deployment

U.S. Navy Machinist's Mate 1st Class Steven Bynum, a native of St. Louis assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), embraces his wife on the pier at Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 18, 2024. Sailors assigned to Harpers Ferry returned home to San Diego after a seven-month deployment in the U.S. 7th and 3rd Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)