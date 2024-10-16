Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harpers Ferry returns home after Indo-Pacific deployment [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Harpers Ferry returns home after Indo-Pacific deployment

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) man the rails as the ship pulls into Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 18, 2024. Sailors assigned to Harpers Ferry returned home to San Diego after a seven-month deployment in the U.S. 7th and 3rd Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 18:46
    VIRIN: 241018-N-JS660-1448
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harpers Ferry returns home after Indo-Pacific deployment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) returns to homeport after Indo-Pacific deployment

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    Homecoming
    USS Harpers Ferry
    LSD 49
    BOXARG

