USS Harpers Ferry returns home after Indo-Pacific deployment

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) toss messenger lines to the pier as the ship pulls into Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 18, 2024. Sailors assigned to Harpers Ferry returned home to San Diego after a seven-month deployment in the U.S. 7th and 3rd Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)