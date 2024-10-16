GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlo Fulgenzi a preventive medicine technician, administers an influenza vaccine to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew McDowell, also a preventive medicine technician, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sept. 23, 2024. The preventive medicine team will hold a base-wide flu shot clinic Oct. 25-26, at the Windjammer Ballroom.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 17:33
|Photo ID:
|8706095
|VIRIN:
|240923-N-LY941-2001
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.