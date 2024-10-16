Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlo Fulgenzi a preventive medicine technician, administers an influenza vaccine to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew McDowell, also a preventive medicine technician, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sept. 23, 2024. The preventive medicine team will hold a base-wide flu shot clinic Oct. 25-26, at the Windjammer Ballroom.