Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness

    CUBA

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlo Fulgenzi a preventive medicine technician, administers an influenza vaccine to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Matthew McDowell, also a preventive medicine technician, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sept. 23, 2024. The preventive medicine team will hold a base-wide flu shot clinic Oct. 25-26, at the Windjammer Ballroom.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8706095
    VIRIN: 240923-N-LY941-2001
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness
    Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download