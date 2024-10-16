Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness

Members of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay have been hard at work preparing for the upcoming influenza vaccination clinic taking place Oct. 25 and 26 at the Windjammer.



The event underscores Defense Health Agency’s commitment to protecting the health of service members, their families, and the entire base community. As the flu season approaches, the clinic becomes a cornerstone of preventive healthcare.



“Preventing the spread of influenza is crucial to maintaining a ready force,” said Cdr. Chris Johnson, director of public health for U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. “A single flu outbreak can incapacitate critical personnel, disrupt operations, and compromise mission readiness. The clinic, staffed by our Preventive Medicine Team and healthcare professionals from across the hospital, offers a convenient and efficient way for everyone to get vaccinated.”



Vaccination began at the hospital during the last few days of September. During this time more than 81% of hospital employees received their flu shots, ensuring healthcare professionals were prepared ahead of the flu season.



“We have never done a large-scale influenza campaign with MHS GENESIS, the new electronic health system,” said Johnson. “We have done a lot to ensure every person supporting the evolution is an expert. The training has been multifaceted using online courses, simulated electronic health record training, competency training and then practical application.”



The Preventive Medicine Team solicited support from staff members from across the hospital, creating a large multidisciplinary team of medical professionals to support the multi-day clinics that delivered vaccines to hospital staff members, childcare workers, educators, and firefighters. The initial mass vaccination protocol helped ensure many people received the immunization before influenza vaccines are transitioned to the hospital’s Primary Care Clinic.



“There are three opportunities for naval station residents to get their flu shots,” said Lt. Jyl Bean, an environmental health officer who works in the preventive medicine directorate and helped organize the flu vaccination clinics. “We want the entire community – whether foreign national, contractor, military or government employee – to attend this clinic and get immunized, free.”



The flu vaccination clinic will take place Oct. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Windjammer.



“Flu vaccines will also be available for all residents during the Health Fair taking place Nov. 2 at the Navy Exchange atrium between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.,” said Bean. “We strongly encourage everyone attend one of these clinics because you can significantly reduce your risk of getting the flu or reduce the symptoms if you still get it despite the vaccination.”



Johnson noted a common response from people who may be hesitant to receive the vaccination state they ‘always get sick from it.’



“The vaccines available in our clinic are referred to as ‘inactivated’ viral vaccines, meaning it lacks the ability to give someone the flu; although they may have flu-like symptoms,” said Johnson. “It looks just like the flu virus but provides the body the ability to gain immunity by building a defense through the immune system. I reassure patients that the body’s response is good – it’s proof that the vaccination is working.



“You can significantly reduce your risk of getting the flu or reduce the severity of symptoms should you still get the flu with this vaccination,” Johnson continued. “Good hand hygiene and health practices, particularly if you are sick or around those who may be sick, make a difference in your health. Take consideration if you or others are feeling sick; refrain from communal places, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitizer during times that you don’t have access to soap and water.”

