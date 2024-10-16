Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness [Image 1 of 2]

    Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness

    CUBA

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Hospital Corpsman Alexandra Oosterom, an occupational health technician, administers an influenza vaccine to Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command and director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sept. 24, 2024. More than 81% of hospital employees received their flu shots, ensuring healthcare professionals were prepared ahead of the flu season.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8706092
    VIRIN: 240924-N-LY941-2008
    Resolution: 2000x1429
    Size: 578.6 KB
    Location: CU
    Hometown: HAMMOND, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: SPARROW BUSH, NEW YORK, US
