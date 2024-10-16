Free flu vaccination clinic helps safeguard health and readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Hospital Corpsman Alexandra Oosterom, an occupational health technician, administers an influenza vaccine to Capt. Tammy Servies, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command and director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sept. 24, 2024. More than 81% of hospital employees received their flu shots, ensuring healthcare professionals were prepared ahead of the flu season.